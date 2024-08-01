Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35 to $0.50 EPS.
Fox Factory Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 646,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.66.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
