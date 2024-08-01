Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35 to $0.50 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 646,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fox Factory

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.