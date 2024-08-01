Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35 to $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million to $385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.39 million.

Fox Factory Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 645,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,314. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

