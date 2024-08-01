Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Price Performance

NYSEARCA XIJN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

