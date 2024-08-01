Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FJTNY remained flat at $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

