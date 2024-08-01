Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.