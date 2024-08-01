FY2025 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reduced by DA Davidson

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software giant will earn $13.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.17. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2026 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $418.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,987,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,035,506,000 after buying an additional 3,078,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,920,047,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,571,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 842,884 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,591,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

