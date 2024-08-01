Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 8.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 817,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,018,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Gannett Stock Performance
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gannett by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 510,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gannett
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
