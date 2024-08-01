Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 8.1%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 817,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,018,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Gannett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gannett

Gannett Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gannett by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 510,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.