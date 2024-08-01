Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $8,307,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 839,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,982,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,818. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

