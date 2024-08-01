Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX remained flat at $2.80 during trading on Thursday. 907,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,634. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

