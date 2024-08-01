GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.61% of GATX worth $76,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Up 0.8 %

GATX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

