Gearbox Protocol Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $6.07 million and $592,262.57 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,468,989,824.864926 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00833427 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $547,434.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

