General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.17.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $298.68 on Monday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,069 shares of company stock worth $16,295,101. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

