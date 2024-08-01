Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $35,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. 2,488,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

