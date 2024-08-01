Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 178.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

