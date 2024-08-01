Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.42. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

