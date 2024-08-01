Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Glaukos Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $126.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

