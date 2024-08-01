Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down to $117.17

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.17, but opened at $111.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $111.97, with a volume of 145,114 shares trading hands.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,190. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $614,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

