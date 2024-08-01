Global Financial Private Client LLC Acquires 3,034 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,008.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

