Global Financial Private Client LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 313,404 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

