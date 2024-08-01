Global Financial Private Client LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 468,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

