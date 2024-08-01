Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 25,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

