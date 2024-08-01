Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1,131.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.12. 1,726,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.