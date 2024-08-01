GlobalData Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GlobalData Stock Down 0.2 %

DATA opened at GBX 214.49 ($2.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,368.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.08. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 244 ($3.14).

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

