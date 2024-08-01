GlobalData Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GlobalData Stock Down 0.2 %
DATA opened at GBX 214.49 ($2.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,368.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.08. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 244 ($3.14).
About GlobalData
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GlobalData
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.