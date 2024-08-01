Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,527 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Globe Life worth $35,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 139,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,466. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

