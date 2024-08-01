Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.25. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

