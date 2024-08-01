Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ GPIX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,569. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.3358 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
