Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

