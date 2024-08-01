Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of GT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 21,512,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,933. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

