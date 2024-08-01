Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Graham by 175.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at $3,568,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Trading Down 4.4 %

GHC traded down $34.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $740.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.12. Graham has a 1-year low of $563.39 and a 1-year high of $822.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.