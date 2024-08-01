Graham (NYSE:GHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Graham Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Graham stock traded down $34.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $740.80. 22,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.63. Graham has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 188.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

