Graham (NYSE:GHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Graham Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Graham stock traded down $34.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $740.80. 22,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.63. Graham has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 188.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
