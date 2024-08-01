Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 285,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $431.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.94.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

