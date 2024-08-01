Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 754.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $32,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $207,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $209,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $231,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 755,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,110. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

