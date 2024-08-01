Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.86. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $878.38 million, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

