Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $59.68

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $53.22. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 575,832 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,251,000.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

