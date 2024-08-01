Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,340 ($42.96) to GBX 3,600 ($46.31) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

GRG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.90) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Greggs Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 3,164 ($40.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,869.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,276.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,194 ($41.09).

In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.61) per share, with a total value of £1,650.68 ($2,123.33). 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

