Gregory Hayes Sells 134,887 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.74. 5,132,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401,868. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 46.8% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

