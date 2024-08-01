Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in July

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $4,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $1,830,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. 55,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,129. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

