Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1058459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 3.7 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 74.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.