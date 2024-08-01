GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GSK to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
GSK Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
