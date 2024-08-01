Guggenheim Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.