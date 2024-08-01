Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GWRE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 633,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,697. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

