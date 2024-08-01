GXChain One Day Volume Hits $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.