H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.43

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 160214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

H World Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

