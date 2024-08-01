Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 19,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haleon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 2.0 %

HLN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 4,923,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,049. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

