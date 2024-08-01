Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $95.79. 50,805,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

