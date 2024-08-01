Hancock Whitney Corp Has $776,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.6 %

GPC stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.28. The company had a trading volume of 617,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,231. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

