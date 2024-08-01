Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 1,826 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $529,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $658,511. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.5 %

MMI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.12. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.