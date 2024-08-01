Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 521.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.53. The company had a trading volume of 762,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,838. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

