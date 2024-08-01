Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,393 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.12. 841,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.