Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 21,542 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,542 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,592,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,305,000 after purchasing an additional 349,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 345,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 789,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,958. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

